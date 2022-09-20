Tara Sutaria's Dreamy Vacation To Paris With Beau Aadar Jain Will Make You Plan a Trip Soon

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are one of the hottest couples of B-Town. Known for their charming social media posts and lavish vacations, the duo never fails to catch eyeballs when it comes to displaying love and affection for each other. The two heartthrobs are currently in Paris, enjoying a romantic vacation and their pictures are winning hearts all over.

Recently, Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram stories to share a slew of pictures and selfies from her leisurely escapade. In one of the pictures, the Ek Villian Returns actress can be seen basking under the golden hour in a trendy black tee paired glamorously with beige coloured pants, black shades and black boots. In one of the selfies that the diva reposted from her friend Alekha Advani’s handle, her beau Aadar Jain can also be spotted. He is sporting an all-black ensemble and looked dapper as always. In some of the pictures, Tara also shared a glimpse of their mouth-watering meal.

Tara Sutaria confirmed her relationship with Aadar Jain in 2020. Back then, the Student Of The Year 2 actress had opened up about the same in an interview with Filmfare and talked about the warmth and love she gets from Aadar’s family. “A lot of people in his family remind me of people in my family. The warmth, love, and generosity that you will find in most Parsi households, you will find in Punjabi households too. It’s been wonderful. I respect them and love them deeply, because for me, it’s important that if you love, you must love deeply,” she had said.

On the work front, Tara was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villian Returns alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani. She will be next seen in a film titled ‘Apurva’ which will be her first solo lead. On the other hand, Aadar is known for working as an assistant director in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He was last seen in Hello Charlie, along with Jackie Shroff, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Shhloka Pandit.

