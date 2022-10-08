Tara Vs Bilal Trailer: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonia Rathee Promise to Bring Back Romance On Screen; Watch

The first glimpse of Harshvardhan and Sonia as Tara and Bilal created quite a stir amongst the audience for its distinctive look. Giving a sneak peek into the world of Tara and Bilal, makers unravelled the trailer of the film today and it promises lots of drama with an added twist of love in the life of two extreme opposites- Tara and Bilal.

Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar added, “Our aim has always been to entertain the audience to their fullest and Tara Vs Bilal will be another example of it. Working with John is always a pleasure and I could see the hardwork put by the cast for this film. We hope the audiences welcome the film with open arms.”

Speaking about the film Harshvardhan Rane said, “After my debut film, people on social media have been requesting film makers to cast me in a romantic film again, I am so grateful to Bhushan sir and John Sir for giving the audience a film full of sweet romance after a long long time”.

Leading lady Sonia Rathee said, “Tara is a character very close to my heart. It was a blast working with Harshvardhan and the entire team. We’ve had so many fun moments on the same and it felt like an adventure. I hope the audiences enjoy our film as much as we’ve enjoyed the making of it.”

Producer John Abraham said, “Tara Vs Bilal is a story that will make you laugh, cry and fall in love with Tara and Bilal at the same time. I’m extremely glad to have such talented actors like Harshvardhan and Sonia to bring out a story so pure that will surely touch audiences heart.”

Tara Vs Bilal is set in London and is about the importance of family, love and overcoming your inner demons, taking you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and John Abraham and directed by Samar Iqbal, Tara Vs Bilal is set to release on 28th October 2022

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here