Taraji P Henson To Host 2020 American Music Awards

Los Angeles: “Empire” star Taraji P Henson is set to host the American Music Awards (AMAs) this year. The ceremony will be held on November 22 at the Microsoft Theater here, ABC Network and Dick Clark Productions had announced in July.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Emmy-nominated actor said she is honoured to present the 2020 edition of the awards. “The AMAs brings together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists – the fans. I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host – and also a fan – for what promises to be an electrifying night of music,” Henson said.

The AMAs celebrate top music artistes across multiple genres and headline shows by performers. This year’s top nominees are The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch, both of whom earned eight nominations, including artist of the year. Others include first-time nominee Megan Thee Stallion with five nominations. Following closely with four nods are Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and first-time nominees DaBaby and Doja Cat.

Dua Lipa will perform at the 2020 ceremony. The winners of the AMAs are voted on by fans.