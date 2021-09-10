Tarak Mehta Actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat Rumoured to be Dating

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the highest-TRP receiving shows in the country. It has been bringing smiles to the faces of the audience for years now. Munmun Dutta, who plays the character of ‘Babita’ on the show, is very active on social media. These days, she’s increasingly in the limelight for her personal life.

Rumour has it that the ‘Babita’ is dating ‘Tappu’ i.e. Raj Anadkat, who is 9 years younger than Munmun, in real life. The actors have, however, neither accepted nor denied the rumour.

Earlier, Munmun was in the news for allegedly being married to actor Vinay Jain, who has worked in TV shows such as Ishq Subhan Allah, Swabhiman, Aandhi, Dekh Tamasha Dekh etc. Those rumours had surfaced after the duo was spotted hanging out together at various places. However, they proved to be baseless after a while.

The rumours died after Munmun officially declared herself single. In the show, Babita Ji, the character played by Munmun, is famous for being Jethalal’s crush. The show is loved by millions, and Munmun has more than 50 lakh followers on her Instagram account.

