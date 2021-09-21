Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Sonalika Joshi aka Madhavi Bhabhi's Pic Holdi Beedi Goes Viral

Sonalika Joshi, who is popular for playing the role of Madhavi Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasma (TMKOC), is making headlines for an old photoshoot. TMKOC fans mostly know Sonalika as Madhavi — a simple housewife in the show who also runs her aachaar-papad business. However, the viral pictures showing Sonalika smoking a beedi have taken her followers by surprise. Known for her traditional attire in TMKOC, the pictures from her old photoshoot have presented a different side of the actor.

Sonalika is wearing a colourful and funky outfit which includes a boho jacket. Her look is enhanced by her short hair. Sitting candidly while smoking a beedi, Sonalika’s viral pictures are a treat to her followers.

The 45-year-old is also very active on Instagram where she has more than 4.3 lakh followers. Like her character in the show, Sonalika is a joyous person in real life, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonalika Joshi (@jsonalika)

Sonalika has been a part of the show from the very beginning of TMKOC, the longest-running Indian sitcom with more than 3,200 episodes and counting. The show premiered in July 2008 and is still going strong in its 14th year.

The show has made several actors like Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Shailesh Lodha and Munmun Dutta a household name.

The show also had its fair share of controversies. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) objected to the character of Champak Lal calling Hindi the main language of Mumbai. The issue was settled after Amit Bhatt, who plays the character of Champak Lal, and TMKOC makers apologised.

In another unwanted publicity, Munmun Dutta, who portrays Babita Iyer in the show, used a casteist slur during one of her make-up videos. Two FIRs were registered against the actress. Some people even demanded TMKOC makers remove her from the show.

