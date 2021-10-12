Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: 'Choti Dayaben' Viral on Internet, Fans in Awe of Her

Actor Disha Vakani secured a very special place in the audience’s heart with Dayaben’s character that she played in the popular Indian sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. She made the audience laugh with her amazing comic timing, but she hasn’t been seen on the show for a while. And while fans eagerly wait for her to come back on screen soon, a video featuring a small girl copying Dayaben is going viral on the internet. People are surprised but also extremely happy looking at the ‘Choti Dayaben’.

In the video, the kid is seen copying a scene of Dayaben. The little girl is enacting a scene with Disha’s voice in it. Addressing Anjali Bhabhi, the kid says that it’s the festival of Navratri and she suggests everyone play Antakshari. While saying all this both — the original and Choti Dayaben — are making funny faces and using comical gestures to express their emotions. The way the little girl has copied Disha is not just funny but adorable too.

This video has been posted on Instagram by a fan page of Disha Vakani. In the caption, the admin has asked people to tell how did they like this nine-year-old little Daya ben? The caption further says that the girl recreating Dayaben’s character here is Suman Puri. The way this little girl has copied Dayaben has amazed the viewers. In the comments section of the post, people have expressed their views. While one user, praising the girl, advised the makers to replace the original Dayaben with this one, another wrote: “Nobody can replace you, dear mam, we miss you in TMKOC”.

