Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben Looks Unrecognisable in Unseen Photo

Disha Vakani had famously essayed the role of Daya Jethalal Gada aka Dayaben for a long time on Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah before she took maternity break in 2017. However, her performance’s impact was such that the showrunners have been unable to find a replacement for her to date.

Even though Disha has been on a break from acting, her fans keep digging out her pictures and sharing them on social media pages dedicated to the actress. In a new picture, which has now gone viral, Disha is seen holding a baby. It’s unclear if that’s Disha’s daughter.

Earlier, there were rumours that Divyanka was offered the role of Daya Gada but she turned it down. However, Divyanka later clarified that neither was she offered the role nor had she any inclination in taking it up.

“That’s how rumours are, mostly baseless and non-factual. It’s a fabulous show with a great fan following but I don’t think I’ll be keen on doing it. I am looking for a fresh concept and new challenge," she told ETimes.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi also said that if Disha Vakani expresses her desire to quit the show, the show will go on with a new Daya.

In an interview with Times Of India, the producer said, “I feel I should become Dayaben now! The question of her return has been going on for many years now. We are still waiting for her to come back and if she expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Daya. But, right now I don’t feel Daya’s return or Popatlal’s wedding is important. In the pandemic, there are more serious issues and I feel all those matters can wait.”

