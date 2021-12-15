Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Munmun Dutta's Dream Home Has Lights From Turkey

Popular TV show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor Munmun Dutta recently brought her dream home. She has also designed the interiors on her own and shared glimpses of them on her YouTube channel. Not only are fans excited to see Munmun’s new home but also pleasantly shocked that the actor could design interiors too.

After having worked in the industry for years, Munmun is extremely happy to be shifting to her new home. She is moving into her new home with her mother. Not to forget, two cats are part of Munmun’s family.

Besides the white and grey combination, with a dash of rose gold, the house also shows Munmun’s love for paintings that adorn the walls of the house.

The actor has taken care of her mother’s choice while designing her room. Munmun’s bedroom is gorgeous, and it has a balcony as well. The lights that have been put on this balcony are from Turkey.

On the work front, the audience loves her character, Babita Ji, in Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The show has been entertaining its fans for the past 12 years and the viewers hope it will continue to do the same for many more years to come. Munmun has not just won people’s hearts with her acting in the show. She also entertains them through her vlogs and other social media handles.

