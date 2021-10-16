'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' to Now Air 6 Days a Week

If you are a fan of “Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah", then there is a special gift for you from the producers of India’s most popular TV show. On the occasion of Dussehra, the makers of “Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma" announced that the show will now be aired 6 days a week — Monday to Saturday.

The show has been at the top of the TRP charts for years and therefore the producers had no problem increasing the entertainment dose for fans. The show is immensely loved by the audience and it has been telecast on SAB TV for over a decade.

Recent reports say that the show ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’ used to air 5 days a week but now the fans will only have to wait for a day for the show to resume. The residents of Gokuldham are ready to make you laugh more than before. The show will now air for six days a week, with all-new episodes from Monday to Saturday.

Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmag has been entertaining viewers of all age groups for 13 years now.

Sources say that the shooting for the show had to be suspended for some time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, some special episodes were shot in Gujarat once things started getting back to normal.

“Tarak Mehta KA Ooltah Chashmah" is home to several comedy characters of every religion and culture that live together happily in the Gokuldham Society. Of late, the audience has been missing the character of Daya Bhabhi, played actor Disha Wakhani, who has been on a break citing personal reasons.

