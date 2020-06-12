Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben, Disha Vakhani, To Make Comeback After 2 Years?

Popular comedy show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s lead actress Disha Vakhani has been away from the show for the last two years. It comes as no surprise that the fans of the show that have been going strong for more than a decade, have been missing their favourite Dayaben aka Daya Jethalal Gada.







According to a report published in Bollywood Life, Raj Anadkat, who plays the role of Tapu aka Tipendra Jethalal Gada, has revealed that his on-screen mother will be returning to the show for a special episode. This episode will mark the completion of three thousand episodes of the much-loved serial.







Raj also mentioned that there will be a grand celebration to mark the occasion.







Earlier, Asit Kumarr Modi, producer of the daily soap, had expressed his thoughts on Maharashtra government's decision to resume shooting for films and shows in non-contaminated zones. “This is a welcome decision. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s fans have been waiting to watch the new episodes and we thank the Government for allowing us to shoot now by following the guidelines,” quoted the report as saying.

Asit also stated that they are waiting to get the final permissions from the authorities to restart the shoot.

He added, “Even during the lockdown, our show gave people something positive and fun to watch along with their family. The show has been spreading happiness even during these trying times when things were uncertain and we plan to continue spreading smiles as we’ve been for the last 12 years.

