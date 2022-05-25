Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben Is Set To Make A Return. Details Inside

The TV show Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining viewers for 14 years. Each of the artists has become a household name. But in recent times, quite a few renowned names have ended their association with the show. The most recent is Shailesh Lodha, who played the eponymous character of Tarak Mehta. There is talk that Munmun Datta, who plays the role of Babitaji may also leave the show. However, the exit that shocked viewers was that of Disha Vakani who played Dayaben, one of the most loved characters of the series.

Since welcoming her child, ib 2017, Disha stayed away from the show. It was thought that the actress would resume her role after she was done with her maternity leave and other parental duties but this didn’t happen. While the reason why she made a permanent exit from Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah was not known, there are some recent reports suggesting that her husband made some demands that the makers of the TMKOCH did not agree to.

Disha’s husband Mayur Padia reportedly laid across a condition that he be present on the sets of Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah all the time if his wife was to act in it. The makers did not agree to the condition and that is why Disha did not return. However, additional reports suggest that Dayaben will not be written off from the show.

Speaking to ETimes, Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer Asit Kumar Modi has confirmed that fans will soon see Dayaben in the show. He also revealed that he plans to bring Dayaben back to the screen this year. Speaking on the occasion, Asit Modi said, “We have no reason not to bring back the character of Dayaben. But in recent times, we have all faced difficult situations. 2020-21 was a very difficult time for all of us. But now the situation has improved. In 2022, we will bring back the character of Dayaben. The audience will get to see Jethalal and Dayaben together again.”

However, since Disha’s re-entry to the show seems unlikely now, the makers will probably look for another actress to replace her. “I don’t know yet whether Disha Wakani will return in the role of Daya Ben or not. We still have a good relationship with Dishaji. We are like a family. But now she is married and has children and everyone is preoccupied with their responsibilities,” he said.

