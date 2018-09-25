Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben to Get a Whopping Fee Hike for Comeback?

Actor Disha Vakani, best known as Dayaben from Sab TV’s Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is all set to make her comeback to the super-hit comedy show.Vakani had stopped filming after she gave birth to a baby girl last November. Now, she is ready to return to the show, but on her own terms. The 40-year-old actor has reportedly hiked her fee from 1.25 lakh per episode to 1.5 per episode.Not just it, considering that she has an infant daughter to attend to, she has also requested the makers that she’d work for only 15 days a month and that too from 11am to 6pm.Considering her popularity, Tarak Mehta’s show-runners have agreed to her demands, reports Pinkvilla.Vakani got married to chartered accountant Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.All through her maternity break, she has been sharing nostalgic Instagram posts about missing being on the show and her cast members.On Tarak Mehta aka Dilip Joshi’s birthday in May, she shared several images of her with him along with a heartfelt post. “Happy B'day to my Most favourite co-actor and the most humble person Dilipji. Miss acting with you and all the fun together! Wish you tons of love and happiness throughout your life ❤,” she wrote.In July, she shared images of the cast celebrating the show successfully completing 2500 episodes. “Tarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah completed 2500 happy sodes. Missing all the cast peoples very much. Thanks all the fans for loving us,” she captioned them.