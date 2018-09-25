English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben to Get a Whopping Fee Hike for Comeback?
Dayaben aka Disha Vakani is all set to return to Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, but on her own terms.
Disha Vakani with co-star Dilip Joshi on the sets of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. (Image: Instagram/ Disha Vakani)
Loading...
Actor Disha Vakani, best known as Dayaben from Sab TV’s Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is all set to make her comeback to the super-hit comedy show.
Vakani had stopped filming after she gave birth to a baby girl last November. Now, she is ready to return to the show, but on her own terms. The 40-year-old actor has reportedly hiked her fee from 1.25 lakh per episode to 1.5 per episode.
Not just it, considering that she has an infant daughter to attend to, she has also requested the makers that she’d work for only 15 days a month and that too from 11am to 6pm.
Read: Ajay Devgn Pranks Kajol, Gets Scolded in Public; War of Words Out on Twitter
Read: This Actress Cast Opposite Shahid Kapoor in Arjun Reddy Remake
Considering her popularity, Tarak Mehta’s show-runners have agreed to her demands, reports Pinkvilla.
Vakani got married to chartered accountant Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.
All through her maternity break, she has been sharing nostalgic Instagram posts about missing being on the show and her cast members.
On Tarak Mehta aka Dilip Joshi’s birthday in May, she shared several images of her with him along with a heartfelt post. “Happy B'day to my Most favourite co-actor and the most humble person Dilipji. Miss acting with you and all the fun together! Wish you tons of love and happiness throughout your life ❤,” she wrote.
In July, she shared images of the cast celebrating the show successfully completing 2500 episodes. “Tarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah completed 2500 happy sodes. Missing all the cast peoples very much. Thanks all the fans for loving us,” she captioned them.
Vakani had stopped filming after she gave birth to a baby girl last November. Now, she is ready to return to the show, but on her own terms. The 40-year-old actor has reportedly hiked her fee from 1.25 lakh per episode to 1.5 per episode.
Not just it, considering that she has an infant daughter to attend to, she has also requested the makers that she’d work for only 15 days a month and that too from 11am to 6pm.
Read: Ajay Devgn Pranks Kajol, Gets Scolded in Public; War of Words Out on Twitter
Read: This Actress Cast Opposite Shahid Kapoor in Arjun Reddy Remake
Considering her popularity, Tarak Mehta’s show-runners have agreed to her demands, reports Pinkvilla.
Vakani got married to chartered accountant Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.
All through her maternity break, she has been sharing nostalgic Instagram posts about missing being on the show and her cast members.
On Tarak Mehta aka Dilip Joshi’s birthday in May, she shared several images of her with him along with a heartfelt post. “Happy B'day to my Most favourite co-actor and the most humble person Dilipji. Miss acting with you and all the fun together! Wish you tons of love and happiness throughout your life ❤,” she wrote.
In July, she shared images of the cast celebrating the show successfully completing 2500 episodes. “Tarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah completed 2500 happy sodes. Missing all the cast peoples very much. Thanks all the fans for loving us,” she captioned them.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Prime Reading for India Complements Kindle Unlimited , Readers Can Rejoice
- Cricket Isn’t An Olympic Sport, Then Why Make It One?
- Virat Kohli Receives the Prestigious Khel Ratna Award
- Is Kapil Sharma in a Bangalore Rehab Centre on Twinkle Khanna’s Recommendation?
- ‘The Night When All My Dreams Have Come True’ – Luka Modric on Winning FIFA World Player of the Year
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...