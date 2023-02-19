The first visuals of Jr NTR after Nandamuri Taraka Ratna’s death have surfaced online. The RRR actor was spotted at Taraka Ratna’s house as the late actor’s mortal remains reached his home. Tarak was joined by Nandamuri Kalyanram and other family members at Taraka’s house. The actor was visibly shaken. Also present at the residence were actors Shivaji Raja and Ajay.

As per multiple reports, the funeral will take place on Monday, February 20, in Hyderabad. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away on Saturday night weeks after he suffered a heart attack. He was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru after he had an attack during a political rally. Jr NTR had visited him in the hospital soon after the incident.

Taraka Ratna, the grandson of legendary film actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late N T Rama Rao and son of Nandamuri Mohan Krishna, collapsed while participating in the launch of the state-wide ‘padayatra’ of TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh on January 27 at Kuppam. He was flown to Bengaluru after preliminary treatment in a nearby hospital. It was reported that he was in critical condition since he was admitted to the hospital. Taraka is survived by his wife Alekhya and a daughter.

Several Telugu stars took to Twitter and offered their condolences. Chiranjeevi, who had previously given fans an update on Taraka’s health, tweeted, “Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna. Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace!"

Allu Arjun also confessed he was heartbroken by the news of Taraka’s passing away. “Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon 💔. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace," he tweeted.

Read all the Latest Movies News here