Taraka Ratna Dies at 39: Chiranjeevi Offers Condolences To Jr NTR's Family; Allu Arjun Heartbroken

Taraka Ratna Passes Away: Heartbreaking news came in from Bengaluru late Saturday that Telugu actor-turned-political leader Taraka Ratna has passed away. The 39-year-old politician was Jr NTR’s cousin and has recently suffered a heart attack. He was being treated in a Bengaluru hospital. Following the shocking news, several Telugu stars such as Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, and Mahesh Babu offered their condolences.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi said he was ‘deeply saddened’ by the news of Taraka’s death. “Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna. Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace!" he wrote.

Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! 💔 💔Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace! శివైక్యం 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/noNbOLKzfX— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 18, 2023

Allu Arjun also confessed he was heartbroken by the news of Taraka’s passing away. “Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon 💔. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace," he tweeted.

Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon 💔. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace.— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 18, 2023

Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother… My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief."

Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother… My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief. 🙏— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 18, 2023

Here’s a look at a few other celebrities who mourned Taraka’s death.

#TarakaRatna garu. Too early. Too soon. 🙏🏼 Prayers for the family. Rest In Peace sir.— Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) February 18, 2023

It is disheartening to know that our Dearest #Tarakaratna has passed away at this very young age! 😔My condolences to Nandamuri family, his friends and dearest ones.#OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1ddpx9ps1F — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) February 18, 2023

Profoundly saddened to learn about the tragic demise of dear Taraka Ratna after battling hard! He will always be fondly remembered for his kind-hearted nature towards everyone! My sincere condolences to his dear ones. Om Shanti 🙏 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) February 18, 2023

Sad to hear about the passing away of #Tarakaratna garu. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace.— Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) February 18, 2023

Disheartened at the passing away of Taraka Ratna anna.Gone too soon anna.Condolences and strength to his family, near & dear.May his soul rest in peace.Om Shanti 🙏— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) February 18, 2023

Taraka Ratna, the grandson of legendary film actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late N T Rama Rao and son of Nandamuri Mohan Krishna, had collapsed while participating in the launch of the state-wide ‘padayatra’ of TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh on January 27 at Kuppam. He was flown to Bengaluru after preliminary treatment in a nearby hospital.

Sources said he was in critical condition since he was admitted to the hospital last month and he breathed his last on Saturday. The actor is survived by his wife Alekhya and a daughter.

