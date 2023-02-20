Taraka Ratna passed away on Saturday night. While his mortal remains were brought to his house on Sunday, multiple reports stated the actor-turned-political leader’s funeral will take place on Monday evening. A few stars were seen making their way to his house to offer their last respects. This includes his cousin, RRR star Jr NTR. Ahead of the funeral, it is claimed that Taraka’s wife Alekhya Reddy has fallen sick.

According to several reports, including Pinkvilla, Alekhya fell sick on Sunday following the shocking demise of Taraka. It is claimed that she had not eaten for two days for she was looking after the couple’s children, two daughters and a son. In pictures and videos from the late actor’s house following his death, fans spotted the family grief-stricken and trying to come to terms with the tragedy.

It has been reported that Taraka and Alekhya tied the knot in 2012. The couple met and fell in love with the sets of Daya, in which she was a costume designer. The couple tied the knot despite Taraka’s family’s disapproval. They married in a temple in Hyderabad and none of the actor’s family members attended the ceremony. Eventually, Taraka’s family accepted the relationship.

Taraka Ratna was the grandson of legendary film actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late N T Rama Rao and son of Nandamuri Mohan Krishna. Last month, he collapsed while participating in the launch of the state-wide ‘padayatra’ of TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh on January 27 at Kuppam. He was flown to Bengaluru after preliminary treatment in a nearby hospital. It was reported that he was in critical condition since he was admitted to the hospital. Jr NTR visited him in the hospital soon after the incident.

Taraka’s mortal remains were brought to his home in Hyderabad on Sunday and several stars, including the RRR star, were seen paying their respects.

