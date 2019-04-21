Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Tarantino Offers New Character Details From 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Quentin Tarantino has shared the details of characters to be played by actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in his upcoming directorial 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

PTI

Updated:April 21, 2019, 10:38 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tarantino Offers New Character Details From 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
Image: Sony Pictures/Twitter
Loading...
Quentin Tarantino has shared the details of characters to be played by actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in his upcoming directorial Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The movie, which is Tarantino's ninth directorial, is based on the murder of actor Sharon Tate and three others at the hands of the Manson Family cult.

It features DiCaprio, 44, as Rick Dalton, an ageing, out-of-work actor, with Pitt, 55, playing his longtime stunt double named Cliff Booth. The two characters happen to be the neighbours of Tate, essayed by Margot Robbie in the film.

Talking with USA Today, the filmmaker said DiCaprio's Dalton is "a man full of inner turmoil and self-pity for not being in a better position, career-wise".

"But as is Rick's way, he blames everybody but himself," Tarantino said.

He called Pitt's Booth, who is a World War II veteran, an "indestructible" person.

"He could kill you with a spoon, a piece of paper or a business card. Consequently, he is a rather Zen dude who is troubled by very little," he added.

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", also featuring Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis, Bruce Dern, Emile Hirsch and the late Luke Perry, is slated to be released in the US on July 26.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram