Tareefan Song Out; Badshah Calls Veere Di Wedding Team 'A Mad, Super Talented and Gorgeous Bunch'

Badshah, the current king of the Indian rap industry, has collaborated with Kapoor sisters - Sonam and Rhea- for the second time in their home production Veere Di Wedding. After having worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in the song titled Taarefan, Badhshah has only good things to say about them.“They're a mad, super talented and gorgeous bunch. It's amazing to see all these fantastic ladies working towards breaking the gender typecasts and I feel lucky to be a small part of this party,” he says in an interaction with News18.com.He says it’s been an incredible experience to work with the Kapoor sisters for more reasons than one. “I owe one of my biggest songs to Rhea. And I think, I owe another chartbuster to her too, with Tareefan,” he said, adding that because he had to shed a few kilos to be in the same frame as “four goddesses on screen and two behind the camera for this song, it worked as a blessing.”The first single from the film, which releases today on Apple Music, where it will be exclusive for listeners for the first 48 hours at its platform Apple Music Hear It Here First, is meant for women all around, says Badshah, noting “It's about how the real men really see those things as beautiful which a lot of people call flaws. And how women are beautiful just the way they are.”The video, high on the glam quotient, rests on gender role reversal wherein the four sizzling ladies do what men usually do in other music videos. Badshah wishes well for the cast and crew of Veere Di Wedding as he believes this film - by women and for women - goes beyond the usual stereotypes in depicting women on screen.On being asked about the increasing rap culture in the Indian film industry, particularly Bollywood, Badshah says that it’s because rap has been the ‘it’ flavor in the music industry globally. He adds that rap also allows a person to lyrically present emotions sans the stress of laying it down on a particular music composition.“We as lyricists and composers do sometimes tend to get tied down by very specific briefs. But at the same time, there are directors like Rhea Kapoor or Anurag sir who have always pushed the envelope when it comes to scoring music for their films,” he adds, saying he wishes for more scope of experimentation in Bollywood.The rapper has previously collaborated with Bollywood biggies for songs like Kar Gayi Chull (Kapoor and Sons), Humma Song (Ok Jaanu), Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai (Sultan), Kala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho), The Breakup Song (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), Tamma Tamma Again (Badrinath Ki Dulhania), Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai (Khoobsurat).Today when he looks back, Badshah calls his journey from releasing underground music to becoming a renowned rapper in the music industry a surreal one. He also reveals the secret behind the choice of his name and says, “This was the name because of two reasons, one because I was a huge fan of films with the original Badshah of Bollywood, SRK, and also because I was called prince when I was young. So prince automatically went on to become Badshah and that’s how I changed my name from Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia to Badshah.”