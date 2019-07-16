Taron Egerton Denies Taking on Wolverine, Says 'Don’t Know if I'm Quite Grisly Enough'

British actor Taron Egerton has denied rumours that he will be the next Wolverine. There was speculation that Egerton, who has shot to fame with films like Kingsman: The Secret Service and Rocketman, is being considered for the role.

Hugh Jackman, who played the adamantium-clawed anti-hero for more than a decade, starred with Egerton in the 2015 movie Eddie the Eagle. The actors have been friends since, but it will be tough for Egerton to follow in the X-Men star's footsteps.

The actor isn't averse to taking on the role, but says the speculation so far is unfounded. He also believes there could be other actors who could pull off the role better.

Egerton said on UK radio show Heart recently, "That one I think is just a rumour. As far as I'm aware it's unfounded. I don't know if I'm quite grisly enough. I mean if the people at Marvel think I am then great, let's go. But I think there are probably better candidates. But I would love to be involved with that world somewhere."

The 29-year-old actor recently impressed critics with his depiction of Elton John in Rocketman. He is reportedly being eyed to play Green Arrow by Warner Bros, according to a report.

After Jackman decided to say goodbye to the most famous role of his career for good, making Logan his final outing as Wolverine, there has been speculation about who would replace him as the Adamantium X-Man. Recently, DC Universe's Aquaman Jason Momoa was asked which Marvel Cinematic Universe role he'd like to do, and he named the Canucklehead himself.

Read: DC's Aquaman Jason Momoa Wants to Play Marvel's Wolverine, says Hugh Jackman was Phenomenal

Follow @News18Movies for more