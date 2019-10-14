Taron Egerton Discusses Possibility of Suiting Up as Wolverine in the MCU

In today's era of reboots and revivals in the cinematic world, there is always the question of legacy and who carries it. Such a question has become so important that fans have been discussing it regarding the character of Wolverine ever since Hugh Jackman sheathed his claws for good.

Hugh Jackman, particularly known for his portrayal of James Howlett Logan over the course of 9 films, concluded his character's journey in 2017's Logan. Since then the big question that fans have been asking is who will be picking up the mantle from Jackman. The question has become an even hotter topic ever since Disney acquired the X-Men franchise. With a potential reboot of the characters, fans have been speculating and wondering who would be the next Logan.

One name that has popped up most often in these discussions is Taron Egerton. Apart from rumours, fans have been speculating so because Egerton is close to Hugh Jackman and even played his protege in Eddie the Eagle. Fans have been wondering if the two would be sharing a real-life mentor-protege bond too!

Nevertheless, Taron Egerton recently addressed the rumors of himself playing Wolverine in the MCU. Speaking at the ACE Comic Con in Chicago he said, "I think that I love those films and I've got lots of friends who play roles in those films and they love it and they have a great time. I think the Logan thing is really interesting. I'm slightly baffled by it, I've never felt like a Wolverine sort of guy."

While this has been said, fans shouldn't be disappointed as Egerton did not rule out the idea completely. Talking about it, Egerton said, "I know that one's a few years away. I know that Kevin (Feige) spoke about it being a few years away. Maybe in a few years, I'll look rough enough for it. I've made no secret of the fact that I'm a fan of those fans and of course I would love to be a part of them."

Taron Egerton is currently busy with The Kingsman 3. While no details have been revealed about it, he confirmed that it is progressing. He said, "I'm really not allowed to say anything, but there is a script. It's a really neat idea. That plan, at the moment, is that we'd like to do another one, one more time. It was the role that kind of started my film career so I'm always going to feel, you know, a great fondness for the part. I would like to do one more because frankly, I'd like to say goodbye to him [Eggsy] in a befitting way and to finish the trilogy. All good things come to an end. It was always imagined as a trilogy and I think it'd be great to finish the story off because I've loved playing the character."

The third Kingsman film is expected to begin production soon next year. Director Matthew Vaughn had previously stated that the film would be the conclusion to the Harry Hart and Eggsy relationship. Vaughn had also stated his interest in having Dwayne Johnson serve as the film's antagonist. Whether that preference was successfully implemented or not, only time will tell.

