Taron Egerton: Humbled by Golden Globe Nomination for Rocketman

Actor Taron Egerton is overwhelmed to get a Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of Elton John in Rocketman, and says the chance to share the legendary singer's story was the opportunity of a lifetime.

Egerton has been nominated in Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category. He is pitted against Daniel Craig (Knives Out), Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name). The nominations for the 2020 Golden Globes were announced on Monday.

"Thank you to all the members of the HFPA! The chance to share Elton's story in this way has been the opportunity of a lifetime. I am humbled by this recognition and immensely proud of the entire filmmaking team that helped bring 'Rocketman' to life," Egerton said.

Described as an "epic musical fantasy about the incredible human story of John's breakthrough years", the film follows the journey of his transformation from a shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into an international superstar.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film, distributed in India by Viacom18 Studios, also stars Richard Madden as John Reid, John's manager and one-time lover, and Jamie Bell as Bernie Taupin, John's famed songwriting partner.

Rocketman has also been nominated in Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy category. Its song I'm Gonna Love Me Again is in contention to win Best Original Song -- Motion Picture accolade.

"Telling Elton's inspiring story through his music and songs has been both pure joy and an honour. I'm so proud of this creative team and to say that we're all elated to be recognised by the HFPA at this year's Golden Globes is a massive understatement. Our wild ride continues," Fletcher said.

Talking about the nods, John and his husband David Furnish said, "We are thrilled to bits that Rocketman has been nominated for three Golden Globe Awards. We are grateful to have worked alongside so many talented artists and craftspeople to bring Elton's extraordinary life story to the big screen. It means the world to us to have their talents recognised and honoured by the Hollywood Foreign Press.

"We are ecstatic that Taron Egerton has been nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical. He completely immersed himself in Elton's life and delivered a magnificently powerful performance in both acting and song."

To this, Taupin added: "A big thank you to the HFPA for recognising our song. It's always a thrill to be part of the Golden Globes but this year is extra special given that the song is a confirmation of Elton's survival and attached to a movie detailing our enduring relationship."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.