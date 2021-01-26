Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser To Star In Apple's 'In With The Devil'

Los Angeles: Actors Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser are set to lead Apple’s upcoming six-part limited series “In With The Devil”. According to Deadline, the streamer is expected to green lit the show, which is based on true crime memoir of the same name by James Keene.

The book, which was published, told the story of how Keene was offered early release from prison in exchange for coaxing a confession out of a fellow inmate who was a suspected serial killer. The series will centre on theintimate relationship between two prisoners, and explores the lengths that people will go to in order to seek redemption and if true absolution is ever really possible. Egerton, known for starring in “The Kingsmen” series and “Rocketman”, will essay the role of Keene. “Richard Jewell” star Hauser is in negotiations to play the suspected serial killer.

Michael R Roskam will direct the series from a script byDennis Lehane. The project will be shot in New Orleans. Apple Studios will produce along with Lehane, Egerton and Roskam.

Imperative Entertainment’s Bradley Thomas and Dan Friedkin will executive producealongside Ryan Friedkin, Emjag Productions’ Scott Lambert and Alexandra Milchan, Kary Antholis and Keene.