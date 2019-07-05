Tarsem Singh Jassar Releases New Feel-good Song ‘Life’ on His Birthday, Watch Here

Punjabi singer and actor Tarsem Singh Jassar, who celebrated his 33rd birthday on July 4, is back with yet another amazing song. The singer released his news song Life on the occasion of his birthday, giving his fans yet another song to listen on loop. The singer released the feel-good song on YouTube on July 4, and has already received more than 20 lakh views. Shot in the United States, the song will make you realize the little happiness in life.

The song, which opens with the news of Wall Street crash, shows the singer singing and dancing around the streets of US, giving out the messages about the value of life. In the beginning, the song says, 'inspired by true events,' and gives positive and life-inspiring messages throughout the song.

Sharing a still of the singer sitting against the backdrop of Brooklyn Bridge, Tarsem wrote on Instagram, “LIFE Releasing 4th july… Really Big Thanks For Birthday Wishes, I hope Tuhanu Song vdia laggu (I hope you’ll like the song)… (sic)."

Watch Life music video here:

The song is sung and written by Jassar and released under Vehli Janta Records music label. Shot by Gagan Harnav, the song Life is composed by Western Pendu. On the movies front, Jassar was last seen in Punjabi film Rabb Da Radio 2, a sequel to Rabb Da Radio. The movie was written by Jass Grewal and featured actress Simi Chahal as the female lead.

Follow @News18Movies for more