Tarun Khanna To Play Lord Shiva For 8th Time

Television actor Tarun Khanna will again be seen in the role of Lord Shiva in an upcoming web series based on Goddess Vaishno Devi. Interestingly, Tarun has till now played the role of Lord Shiva seven times and this web series will be his eighth time. He has portrayed Lord Shiva in mythological serials including Santoshi Maa, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Radha Krishn, Namah Lakshmi Narayan, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush and Devi Adi Parashakti.

This web series will be produced by Shiv Sagar Chopra of Sagar World Multimedia. The production house was behind the popular show Ramayan.

According to a report by an entertainment portal, TellyChakkar, the upcoming mythological web series will have 10-12 episodes and will feature well-known actors like Dipika Chikhlia of Ramayan fame and Ishita Ganguly in the lead roles. Besides, Rana Yashodhan Singh, Roma Bali, Vivek Anand Mishra, Mahi Soni and Shri Krishna fame Sandeep Mohan have also been roped in for pivotal roles. Mahabharata fame actor Puneet Issar’s son Siddhant Issar will also make his debut with the web series. Danish Akhtar will be seen in the character of Hanuman and Ram Awana will play the role of Ravana.

Reports suggest the project will be shot in a grand manner in the tourist town of Umargam in Gujarat. Other big shows like Radha Krishn, Punyashlok Ahilyabai and Mere Sai are also being shot there.

Once complete, Jai Maa Vaishnodevi will be pitched to the top streaming giants. Meanwhile, there are reports that Tarun will also enter the Sony TV show Vignaharta Ganesha, again in the role of Lord Shiva. It seems that the actor is so perfect in essaying the character that the makers of mythological shows cannot think of anyone else to play the role.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here