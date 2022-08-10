Taught Janhvi Kapoor How to Play Bluff, Played Between Shots: Good Luck Jerry Star Sahil Mehta | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor-led Good Luck Jerry was released a few days ago and was welcomed with positive reviews. Critics showered the film with praise and fans also enjoyed the film. While it was certainly one of Janhvi’s best movies so far in her career, the film featured a stellar star cast who kept the story going. One of the cast members was Sahil Mehta. The actor played the role of Jigar, a newbie drug dealer who is still learning the tricks of the trade when the madness unfolds.

His performance was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the film. However, the actor recently confessed in a chat with News18 Showsha that he was not auditioned for Jigar’s role but for the role of Jagdish, a lovestruck man who was hellbent on marrying Jerry’s sister Cherry (played by Samta Sudiksha). However, director Siddharth Sengupta decided to switch his role during the look test.

“I auditioned for Jagdish, the groom who is head over heels for Cherry. That audition was a breakthrough and they liked it but then they wanted me to audition for another character which was Jigar. But Siddharth sir was confused if he should make me play Jigar or Jagdish. After reading the script I was like, ‘What a character Jigar is!’ I thought I was going to play Jagdish only. I went for a look test and I was prepared to dress up as Jagdish but Siddharth sir said I will be playing the role of Jigar. In my head, I wanted to ask him once if he was sure but I was so happy and excited to take on the role because it is such a well-written character,” the actor revealed.

In the film, Sahil played a close aide to Timmy, played by Jaswant Singh Dalal. While they share an unusual bond on screen, Sahil revealed that the actor became like his brother off screen. “I grew closer to Jaswant Bhai (because of the screen time they shared). Even today I have saved his name as Jassi Paaji, I refer to him as my brother. He took me under his wings, took care of me, we would eat together, head to shoot together so we had a special bond,” he said.

Besides Jaswant, Sahil also ended up bonding with Janhvi over a game of Bluff. For the unversed, it a game played using playing cards. (The cast) became like a family on sets. We would eat together, we would play in between the shots. Janhvi, Samta Sudiksha (who plays Jerry in the film), and I would pull out cards (in between shots and after the shoot) and play. I had asked Janhvi if she knew how to play so I taught her bluff. Then whenever we would get the time, we would play bluff,” Sahil revealed.

However, it was Deepak Dobriyal who left him overwhelmed. “He doesn’t come with any qualms or airs of being an experienced actor. I remember when I was in Delhi a few years ago, Deepak sir was shooting for a movie titled Chal Bhaag (released in 2014). I had met him as a fan there and clicked a photo with him. So when we met on the sets of Good Luck Jerry, I was overwhelmed to be sharing the screen with the man I was fanboying over years ago. I told him also about the day we clicked a picture and he went, ‘Haan darling, haan darling, yaad hai.’ It was very sweet of him,” he recalled.

His impressive work in Good Luck Jerry went on to help him bag Raksha Bandhan, directed by the producer of Good Luck Jerry — Aanand L Rai. “After Good Luck Jerry, I was shooting for Tabbar in Punjab when I got a call from casting director Mukesh Chabbhra’s team and I was told that Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai watched my audition for Good Luck Jerry and a few rushes from the film, and wanted to offer a role in the film. You then understand that your work is being appreciated and that’s why you are getting such opportunities. That was a big deal for me that I was getting a chance to work with such a big star and director. Whenever Aanand sir meets me, he is always encouraging and praising me,” he said.

While Good Luck Jerry is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, Raksha Bandhan is set to released on August 11.

