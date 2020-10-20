Taylor Kitsch To Fill In For Machine Gun Kelly In 'Wash Me In The River'

Los Angeles:”John Carter” star Taylor Kitsch is stepping to play the lead in the indie drama “Wash Me in the River” after rapper Machine Gun Kelly dropped out of the project due to scheduling issues. Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, was supposed to play a recovering addict who seeks revenge on the dealers responsible for selling the drugs that resulted in his fiance’s death. Two cops are hot on his trail.

Now Kitsch, also known for his work on the HBO series “True Detective” and movies like “Battleship”, will headline the film, reported Deadline. Randall Emmett is set to direct from Adam Taylor Barker’s script.

Veteran actors Robert De Niro and John Malkovich are also part of the cast. Emmett, George Furla, and Tim Sullivan will produce the project, with Alex Eckert, Nicholas D’Angelo, and Lydia Hull serving as the executive producers.

Production begins early next month in Georgia and Puerto Rico.