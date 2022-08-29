Taylor Swift Surprises Fans As She Announces New Album 'Midnights' at MTV VMAs; Check Release Date

Taylor Swift made head turns with her appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs as she won the award for Video of the Year. While receiving the honour, the elegant and ever-gorgeous 32-year-old Pop Singer took everyone by surprise when she announced her 10th studio album that would come out on 21 October.

In her acceptance speech, the ‘All Too Well’ artist stated, “You guys, I’m just so proud of what we made, and I know that every second of this moment that we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans. I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out October 21st. And I will tell you more at midnight.”

NEW @TAYLORSWIFT13 ALBUM IS COMING….. and she told us because the Swifties gave her Video Of The Year ♥️ #VMAs pic.twitter.com/hmzwsXaVRG — MTV (@MTV) August 29, 2022

And as promised, Taylor took to her Instagram handle on Monday to reveal the title of her upcoming album and the album cover. In the cover picture, Taylor Swift can be seen holding a lighter as she stares intently into the flame. The album that would consist of thirteen songs would tell the story of 13 sleepless nights in Taylor Swift’s life.

In a note that the Blank Space songstress added to her social media posts, she wrote, “We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears,We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t – right this minute – about to make some fateful life-altering mistake. This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves. Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.”

With Midnights, Taylor Swift would mark her first album of new songs to come out after two years after Evermore was released in 2020. She had previously re-released her two hit albums Fearless and Red which made quite an impact on music charts.

