Taylor Swift Announces Surprise New Album Folklore, To Release At Midnight

Image credits: YouTube/Pintrest.

Taylor Swift has announced a surprise new album titled Folklore. The record, which is her first since 2019's Lover, will be released tonight (July 23) at midnight EST in the US and 9 am in India.

Sharing a snapshot of the album cover, the singer wrote, “Surprise Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into”.

She further added, "I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine."

In another tweet, Taylor thanked her cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne putting in so much effort behind the track cardigan.

Taylor ended her post saying, “My Gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should put it into the world."

