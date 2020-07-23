Taylor Swift Announces Surprise New Album Folklore, To Release At Midnight

Less than a year after the release of her album "Lover," Taylor Swift surprised fans on Thursday with an announcement that her eighth studio album, "Folklore," will be released tonight (July 23) at midnight EST in the US and 9:30 am in India.

Sharing a snapshot of the album cover, the singer wrote, “Surprise Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into”.

She further added, "I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine."

Surprise Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

The entire 16-song album was written "in isolation," she said, describing it as a project she "poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into."

In another tweet, Taylor thanked her cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne putting in so much effort behind the track cardigan.

The music video for “cardigan” will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed. A million thank you’s to my brilliant, bad ass video team - Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne pic.twitter.com/2hNXnzFbwY — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

Taylor ended her post saying, “My Gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should put it into the world."