Taylor Swift, Beyoncé Urge Americans to Vote Ahead of 2020 US Presidential Election

Singers Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have joined other celebrities urging Americans to vote a day before the 2020 US presidential election. Both the artists took to social media to impart important voter information for their fans. They also shared their support for Democratic candidates, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

In a video Swift shared on Twitter, the singer acknowledged that US voters have likely been inundated with messages to cast their vote. "Allow me to be the one millionth person to remind you that tomorrow is your last chance to make your voice heard and your vote count, so if you haven’t voted yet, please do," she said in the clip.

Beyoncé made two Instagram posts related to the election. In one, she can be seen wearing a Biden/Harris mask.

The other post had an image that read, "The most important drop is at the ballot box," and had the word "vote" around written several times around the edges.

She also used the caption on one image to specifically call for eligible Texas voters to act. With early voting alone, the state has already surpassed its total number of votes from the 2016 election, reported Variety.