Taylor Swift Drops Unreleased Song 'Mr Perfectly Fine' from Her 2008 Album Fearless

Ahead of the release of 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)', Taylor Swift has dropped yet another unreleased song that has made it to the new version of the album.

Ahead of the release of ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’, the re-recording of her 2008 album, Taylor Swift has dropped a brand new song, ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’. Swift revealed on Twitter that the song was originally written in 2008 during her ‘Fearless’ era, but it did not make it to the album. ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ brings back the country pop tone of ‘Fearless’ and talks about heartbreak and fallout from a seemingly perfect suitor.

Swift is opening up a treasure trove of unreleased songs with the new version of Fearless. Last week, she unveiled the full track list - it has 27 songs and features artists like Keith Urban, Maren Morris and Jack Antonoff, reported Variety. Other previously unreleased songs, like ‘We Were Happy’, That’s When’, ‘Don’t You’, ‘Bye Bye Baby’ and ‘You All Over Me’, were released early for fans.

Swift plans to re-record all her previous albums after her masters were acquired in a deal by Scooter Braun’s Big Machine Records. ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ is all set to release on Friday.

first published:April 07, 2021, 19:52 IST