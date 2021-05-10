Taylor Swift First Female to Receive Global Icon Honour at Brit Awards

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is set to be feted at the upcoming Brit Awards 2021 where she will receive the global icon award. On Tuesday (May 11), she will become the first female artiste and the first non-English artiste to receive what the British characterise as their highest accolade.

Previously, only three singers- Elton John in 2014, David Bowie in 2016 and Robbie Williams in 2017- have received the award.

According to the organisers of the awards, the 31-year-old will be honoured with the global icon award in “recognition for her immense impact on music across the world and incredible repertoire and achievements to date.”

According to a Brit award statement, the US singer has highlighted many issues, including her work promoting acceptance of the LGBTQ community for which she was also applauded.

In fact, Swift could leave the event with two awards as she is also nominated in the International Female Solo Artist category which is her sixth Brit award nomination. Previously, she had won the award in this category in 2015. This year, her other competitors are American artists Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B and Miley Cyrus.

Meanwhile, JHUS, Jessie Ware and Dua Lipa have been nominated for best album, and Biffy Clyro and The 1975 will be competing in the best British group category.

The award ceremony this year will be organised at O2 Arena in London.

According to Billboard, the global icon is the only female artiste in the 21st century to get seven top studio albums on the Official UK Albums chart. The Official Charts Company also claims that Swift is the UK’s top-selling artiste of 2021. Her 17 songs have been on top 10 hits on the Official UK Singles chart. Look What You Made Me Do remained at the number one position on the chart in 2017. Last month she scored her seventh UK No 1 album with her version of Fearless.

