Taylor Swift Grooves With BLACKPINK As They Perform Pink Venom At VMAs; Gives Lisa Standing Ovation

Taylor Swift emerged as the biggest BLACKPINK fan aka BLINK at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 and we are all for it. The international singer, who won Video of the Year for All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version), was seen cheering for BLACKPINK as they performed their newly released song Pink Venom.

In a video that has now gone viral, Taylor Swift was seen encouraging her entourage of friends to join her as they grooved to the song while Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa performed the number. The sight has left BLACKPINKfans jumping with joy.

Several fans expressed their gratitude towards Taylor for showing her support to the group while many others hoped that the talented ladies would collaborate soon. It is to note that BLACKPINK collaborated with Taylor’s bestie Selena Gomez in 2020 on the song Ice Cream.

TAYLOR SWIFT LITERALLY SAID LETS STAND UP FOR OUR NATIONAL ANTHEM TASTE THAT VENOM ON VMAS#BLACKPINKInYourVMAs #PINKVENOM @BLACKPINKpic.twitter.com/ZYnnJa4eDe — pommie (@pomhaesoolover) August 29, 2022

TAYLOR SWIFT BLINK ERA!!!! she knows the sobg and she’s vibing with it TASTE THAT VENOM ON VMAS#BLACKPINKInYourVMAs #PINKVENOM @BLACKPINKpic.twitter.com/AEcINZ1BOi — sloane (@___sloane) August 29, 2022

Another video featured Taylor Swift giving Lisa a standing ovation after they won the BLACKPINK member won Best K-pop Award for the year for her song Lalisa. Not only did Taylor stand up and cheered her on but also asked the audience around her to stand up and honour her.

Taylor Swift encouraging the crowd to stand up for LISA from BLACKPINK as she wins “Best K-Pop” at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/KgQuaiJfUo — Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFTC) August 29, 2022

If these weren’t heartwarming moments enough, Taylor also shared a video on her TikTok account to show her outfit for the VMAs while singing along to Pink Venom.

Queen Taylor Swift shares new TikTok with BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom.’ LALISA TAKES OVER VMAs#LisaHitsMTVStage pic.twitter.com/r0QyLFyrxg — ‍ LALICE UPDATES (@LaliceUpdates) August 28, 2022

Well, we cannot wait for another Taylor x BLACKPINK moment!

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here