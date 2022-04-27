'Taylor Swift In India?' Fans Confuse Tara Sutaria With Shake It Off Singer Thanks To Her New Look

Lately, Tara Sutaria has been experimenting with her looks. From sporting some bold outfits to styling her hair differently, Tara has been serving new looks with every outing. However, her latest outing left fans stunned. The Heropanti 2 star stepped out sporting bangs with a short skirt and a crop top. The look had fans confused, with a few thinking that she was Taylor Swift.

In videos that surfaced online, Tara made her way to the Heropanti 2 promotions wearing a black cropped blouse with long sleeves which allowed her to flaunt her washboard abs. She paired the top with a black and white animal printed mini skirt and tied her hair back into a Hollywood-style vintage low bun. The look seemed extremely inspired by Taylor Swift’s previous looks, especially from the Reputation era.

Several fans took to the comments section of a paparazzi video featuring Tara and confessed she thought Taylor Swift was in India. “For a moment I thought it’s Taylor in India,” a fan confessed. For once I thought she was Taylor Swift!” added another. “Okay is it me or she is giving Taylor Swift vibe?” asked a third fan.

Heropanti 2 marks Tara’s fourth movie. The actress made her debut in 2019 with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in Student of the Year 2 and went on to star in Marjaavaan and Tadap. While Tara has been focusing on her acting career, she told News18 that acting wasn’t her plan A.

“When I was growing up, I never thought I would be an actor. It’s something that happened later on in life. I feel like they (Tara’s Parents) are so artistically inclined. They understand what it (the entertainment industry) is all about. Since it was never really a discussion growing up, I think they were surprised when I decided to be an actor,” Tara Sutaria said.

