English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Taylor Swift Just Began a Mysterious Countdown for Possible New Album Release, Check It Out
Is Taylor Swift releasing her seventh studio album this month? Find out here
Image: Reuters
Loading...
Wait, what? Taylor Swift is releasing her seventh studio album this month?
That is what fans are speculating after the 29-year-old pop star surprised them on Friday at midnight by sharing an image of a pastel sky and clouds, and also promoted the date "4.26" across her social media channels.
Fueling further speculation of new music—potentially Swift's seventh major album overall—are the clock's appearance on her Instagram story and Twitter bio likewise pointing to an April 26 release date.
The countdown clock also showed up in Times Square as a couple of Swift's fans took pictures with it.
On Saturday, Swift posted another cryptic photo of a heart-shaped pink diamond cluster jewellery piece and captioned the photo, "4.26."
She is also promoting the URL http://apriltwentysix.com/, which leads to her official website, which also features a countdown clock that counts down to April 26.
The singer last released new music in 2018; she dropped three singles from her 2017 Reputation album: Gorgeous, Delicate and Getaway Car.
That is what fans are speculating after the 29-year-old pop star surprised them on Friday at midnight by sharing an image of a pastel sky and clouds, and also promoted the date "4.26" across her social media channels.
Fueling further speculation of new music—potentially Swift's seventh major album overall—are the clock's appearance on her Instagram story and Twitter bio likewise pointing to an April 26 release date.
The countdown clock also showed up in Times Square as a couple of Swift's fans took pictures with it.
On Saturday, Swift posted another cryptic photo of a heart-shaped pink diamond cluster jewellery piece and captioned the photo, "4.26."
She is also promoting the URL http://apriltwentysix.com/, which leads to her official website, which also features a countdown clock that counts down to April 26.
The singer last released new music in 2018; she dropped three singles from her 2017 Reputation album: Gorgeous, Delicate and Getaway Car.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Former India Captain Rahul Dravid Will Not be Able to Vote
- Alia Bhatt Won't be Voting in Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Because She Cannot, Here's Why
- Kalank New Song 'Aira Gaira' is Dance Face-off Between Kriti Sanon and Varun-Aditya
- Virat Kohli's RCB Registers its Maiden IPL Victory and Twitter is Royally Surprised
- Mark Zuckerberg's Security Cost Facebook Over Rs 150 Crore in 2018
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results