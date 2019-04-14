Taylor Swift Just Began a Mysterious Countdown for Possible New Album Release, Check It Out

Wait, what? Taylor Swift is releasing her seventh studio album this month?That is what fans are speculating after the 29-year-old pop star surprised them on Friday at midnight by sharing an image of a pastel sky and clouds, and also promoted the date "4.26" across her social media channels.Fueling further speculation of new music—potentially Swift's seventh major album overall—are the clock's appearance on her Instagram story and Twitter bio likewise pointing to an April 26 release date.The countdown clock also showed up in Times Square as a couple of Swift's fans took pictures with it.On Saturday, Swift posted another cryptic photo of a heart-shaped pink diamond cluster jewellery piece and captioned the photo, "4.26."She is also promoting the URL http://apriltwentysix.com/, which leads to her official website, which also features a countdown clock that counts down to April 26.The singer last released new music in 2018; she dropped three singles from her 2017 Reputation album: Gorgeous, Delicate and Getaway Car.