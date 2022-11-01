Taylor Swift Leaves Fans Surprised As She Announces 2023 ‘Eras Tour’ of US Stadiums; Deets Inside

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour….”, wrote Taylor Swift after dominating music charts in October with the release of her latest album Midnights. Swift’s announcement confirmed the rumours related to her tours. The iconic pop star announced her tour titled “Eras Tour”, scheduled to hit U.S. stadiums beginning in March 2023. Along with a picture featuring details related to the tour’s schedule, Talyor wrote, “I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!”

Take a look at the tweet here.

I'm enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

Taylor, as part of her team, has chosen artists that she has previously worked with. The list includes Paramore, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Muna, Gayle, Gracie Abrams, and Owenn.

The highly anticipated tour will begin on March 18, 2023, in what is apparently a sweet spot for Swift, Glendale, AZ. According to Variety, it is the same place where her pre-pandemic “Reputation” tour, began in 2018. It is scheduled to wrap up four and a half months later with two nights at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium. The same venue was supposedly her concert venue in 2020 but the mini-tour “Lover fest” was already cancelled due to the pandemic.

A total of 26 shows are supposed to take place in 20 cities approximately. The special venues which are getting a 2-night stand are in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago, Arlington, TX, Foxborough, MA, and East Rutherford, NJ. The news of Taylor’s tour was announced just after her Midnights songs featured on all 10 top slots of the Billboard Hot 100, with Anti Hero at No. 1.

