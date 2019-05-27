English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Taylor Swift Refuses to Answer Question on Parenthood, Slams Interviewer for Sexism
Taylor Swift said that since men are not asked questions on parenthood when they turn 30, she won’t answer it either.
Taylor Swift. (Image: Reuters)
Taylor Swift, who turns 30 on December 13, was recently asked in an interview if she was planning on motherhood anytime soon. However, she refused to answer the question, calling it sexist.
“I really do not think men are asked that question when they turn 30. So I’m not going to answer that now,” she told German outlet RTL.
But Swift did have quite a few thoughts about turning 30. “I hear others say your 30s no longer has as much stress and anxiety in life as in my 20s, and I can join in the observation that we are in our 20s looking to gain experience, try things out, fail, make mistakes,” she said.
“And I definitely plan to try and fail things in my 30s as well. But I expect that in our 30s we feel a little better of who we are. The closer I get to it, the more I feel it happens,” she added.
Notably, earlier this year, Swift wrote an article for Elle titled ‘30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30’. It included some important life lessons, like being sweet to everyone all the time can get you into a lot of trouble, trying and failing and trying again and failing again is normal, stop hating every ounce of fat on your body, and don’t let outside opinions establish the value you place on your own life choices.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Swift is currently preparing to release her seventh album, the hints of which she has been dropping all over her social media, interviews and other works.
