Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Taylor Swift Refuses to Answer Question on Parenthood, Slams Interviewer for Sexism

Taylor Swift said that since men are not asked questions on parenthood when they turn 30, she won’t answer it either.

News18.com

Updated:May 27, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Taylor Swift Refuses to Answer Question on Parenthood, Slams Interviewer for Sexism
Taylor Swift. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Taylor Swift, who turns 30 on December 13, was recently asked in an interview if she was planning on motherhood anytime soon. However, she refused to answer the question, calling it sexist.

“I really do not think men are asked that question when they turn 30. So I’m not going to answer that now,” she told German outlet RTL.

But Swift did have quite a few thoughts about turning 30. “I hear others say your 30s no longer has as much stress and anxiety in life as in my 20s, and I can join in the observation that we are in our 20s looking to gain experience, try things out, fail, make mistakes,” she said.

“And I definitely plan to try and fail things in my 30s as well. But I expect that in our 30s we feel a little better of who we are. The closer I get to it, the more I feel it happens,” she added.

Notably, earlier this year, Swift wrote an article for Elle titled ‘30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30’. It included some important life lessons, like being sweet to everyone all the time can get you into a lot of trouble, trying and failing and trying again and failing again is normal, stop hating every ounce of fat on your body, and don’t let outside opinions establish the value you place on your own life choices.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Swift is currently preparing to release her seventh album, the hints of which she has been dropping all over her social media, interviews and other works.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram