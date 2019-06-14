Taylor Swift Releases Pro-LGBTQ Song, Takes a Jibe at Homophobes

Taylor Swift has gained all the praise in the world for her upcoming pro-LGBTQ single You Need to Calm Down’. Taking to Instagram to announce the release of her song, Taylor shared a picture of a bare back with lots of butterflies drawn on it. While the official music video of her single will be unveiled on 17 June, Taylor has already released the lyrical video of the song. Since its release a few hours ago, the video has garnered around 12 lakh views.

The song takes a jibe at homophobia, making references to abuse given to those in the gay community. The singer also focuses on the world ‘GLAAD’, instead of ‘glad’, which stands for the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation in America.

With lyrics like ‘shade never made anybody less gay’, this will be Taylor’s second single from her forthcoming album. The Bad Blood singer took to Instagram on Thursday to surprise her fans with her latest album. She wrote, “Lover, album out August 23. Cover shot by the artistic genius that is @valheria123 Pre-add, pre-save, pre-order (all the pre-stuff you feel like doing) Can’t wait for you to hear this.”

This will be Taylor’s seventh album. Her last album was Reputation, which was released in November 2017. Her new album Lover will be released on August 23. The album will also include, ME! her last single featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco.

Listen to You Need to Calm Down here: