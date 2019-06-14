Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Taylor Swift Releases Pro-LGBTQ Song, Takes a Jibe at Homophobes

You Need to Calm Down takes a jibe at homophobia, making references to abuse given to those in the gay community.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 14, 2019, 4:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Taylor Swift Releases Pro-LGBTQ Song, Takes a Jibe at Homophobes
You Need to Calm Down takes a jibe at homophobia, making references to abuse given to those in the gay community.
Loading...

Taylor Swift has gained all the praise in the world for her upcoming pro-LGBTQ single You Need to Calm Down’. Taking to Instagram to announce the release of her song, Taylor shared a picture of a bare back with lots of butterflies drawn on it. While the official music video of her single will be unveiled on 17 June, Taylor has already released the lyrical video of the song. Since its release a few hours ago, the video has garnered around 12 lakh views.

The song takes a jibe at homophobia, making references to abuse given to those in the gay community. The singer also focuses on the world ‘GLAAD’, instead of ‘glad’, which stands for the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation in America.

View this post on Instagram

Gxgjxkhdkdkydkhdkhfjvjfj

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

With lyrics like ‘shade never made anybody less gay’, this will be Taylor’s second single from her forthcoming album. The Bad Blood singer took to Instagram on Thursday to surprise her fans with her latest album. She wrote, “Lover, album out August 23. Cover shot by the artistic genius that is @valheria123 Pre-add, pre-save, pre-order (all the pre-stuff you feel like doing) Can’t wait for you to hear this.”

This will be Taylor’s seventh album. Her last album was Reputation, which was released in November 2017. Her new album Lover will be released on August 23. The album will also include, ME! her last single featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco.

Listen to You Need to Calm Down here:

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram