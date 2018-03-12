English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Taylor Swift Shows Off Goofy, Loving Dance Moves In 'Delicate' Video From Reputation
The music video was shot over two nights in downtown Los Angeles and features historic landmarks including the Los Angeles Theatre and Millennium Biltmore Hotel.
After experimenting with her videos and loosing and reinventing her all in the course of her new album Reputation, Taylor Swift is back with a new video for another song from the album. Titled Delicate, Taylor premiered the video at iHeartRadio Awards 2018, showcasing her goofy, in-love side to all her fans.
The 28-year-old can be seen anxious in love as she dances around in an elite Hollywood party after receiving a magical note and becoming invisible from the crown. The lyrics from the song clearly hints at Taylor accepting the flak she received last year about her reputation and admitting finding a 'real something' in between all the controversy. "This ain't for the best, my reputation's never been worse, so You must like me for me..." hints at her currently blooming relationship with British actor Joe Alywn.
However, the singer appears to focus on an unseen guest (our bet’s on Alwyn!) and smiles serenely at the end of the video.
The music video was shot over two nights in downtown Los Angeles and features historic landmarks including the Los Angeles Theatre and Millennium Biltmore Hotel.
The love song is one of the most intimate tracks off Swift’s record-breaking album reputation, and fans have speculated it was written about the beginning of her romance with her British actor boyfriend, 27.
