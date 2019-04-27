Taylor Swift's Diehard 'Swifties' Are Losing Mind Over Hidden Clues in Her New Music Video ME!

Just got off Taylor’s live where she gave us clues about the Easter eggs in the Music The brief case scene their are 7 cases surrounding her and I counted 13 clouds BUT I want to know why there is a Christmas tree #taylorswift — taylorswift.updates (@grace52956266) April 26, 2019

Let me just say that my daughter @K_tollefson had to explain to me that I wasn’t looking for actual Easter eggs in @taylorswift13 new #MEMusicVideo #TaylorSwiftIsBack #oldmom this is why I am proud to say I @taylorswift13 she brings moms & kids together @taylornation13 — Amy Tollefson (@Amykufan42) April 27, 2019

I’m planning on uncovering some more Easter eggs tomorrow! I’m oblivious to a lot of things so we will see how that goes... I wonder if @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 @brendonurie will give us more Easter egg clues tomorrow?! We are on an egg hunt! — aME!ia (@ameliadmirestay) April 27, 2019

Taylor Swift just released the video for her new song ME! and it's packed full of Easter eggs, which as per eagle-eyed fans, have been hiding cryptic clues about the title of the pop singer's next album.At this point, Swift has been teasing her new albums with singles long enough to show how much she loves to do these things. After nearly two weeks of Instagram posts captioned "4.26", Swift on Thursday finally revealed to fans what those posts meant.She's been swiftly building up to this return all year.Directed by Dave Meyers and Swift herself, ME! music video also features Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco.But it wouldn’t be a Taylor Swift video if it weren’t full of clues for everyone to find and analyse because diehard Swifties are well aware that nothing Swift does is by accident, which is why many believe that the Easter eggs in the video are hinting at the title of her new album.Swift herself has confirmed that she purposely stacked the ME! video with Easter eggs for fans to find, saying on YouTube live chat, “Okay, regarding Easter eggs. There are a lot of them in this video. Some you’ll find out right away and some will take a minute to reveal their meaning. (OMG, why am I talking like a sorcerer?)”Meanwhile, the video of ME! is straight out of a fairy tale peopled by butterflies, rainbows, unicorns, candy-flosses and dreamy sequences that are poetically painted with pastel shades of blues, pinks, greens and yellows.Swift made the big announcement with ABC's Robin Roberts during the NFL draft's first round in Nashville.