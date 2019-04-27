Take the pledge to vote

Taylor Swift's Diehard 'Swifties' Are Losing Mind Over Hidden Clues in Her New Music Video ME!

Directed by Dave Meyers and Taylor Swift herself, 'ME!' music video also features Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco.

News18.com

Updated:April 27, 2019, 10:16 AM IST
Image: Taylor Swift/Instagram
Taylor Swift just released the video for her new song ME! and it's packed full of Easter eggs, which as per eagle-eyed fans, have been hiding cryptic clues about the title of the pop singer's next album.

At this point, Swift has been teasing her new albums with singles long enough to show how much she loves to do these things. After nearly two weeks of Instagram posts captioned "4.26", Swift on Thursday finally revealed to fans what those posts meant.

She's been swiftly building up to this return all year.

Directed by Dave Meyers and Swift herself, ME! music video also features Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco.

But it wouldn’t be a Taylor Swift video if it weren’t full of clues for everyone to find and analyse because diehard Swifties are well aware that nothing Swift does is by accident, which is why many believe that the Easter eggs in the video are hinting at the title of her new album.



Swift herself has confirmed that she purposely stacked the ME! video with Easter eggs for fans to find, saying on YouTube live chat, “Okay, regarding Easter eggs. There are a lot of them in this video. Some you’ll find out right away and some will take a minute to reveal their meaning. (OMG, why am I talking like a sorcerer?)”

Meanwhile, the video of ME! is straight out of a fairy tale peopled by butterflies, rainbows, unicorns, candy-flosses and dreamy sequences that are poetically painted with pastel shades of blues, pinks, greens and yellows.

Swift made the big announcement with ABC's Robin Roberts during the NFL draft's first round in Nashville.



















