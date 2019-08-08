Taylor Swift to Perform at MTV Video Music Awards for the First Time Since 2015

Taylor Swift is all geared up to take the stage and perform at the 2019 MTV Music Awards. Notably, this will be her first appearance at the awards show since 2015.

According to a story published in The Hollywood Reporter, the event will mark the singer's first major televised performance following the release of Lover, her seventh studio album, to be out on August 23.

Notably, Swift has already released the single ME! and You Need to Calm Down from the album, as well as the promotional single The Archer.

Taylor Swift's last performance at the VMA Awards was her 2015 performance of Bad Blood. She was notably not present at the majority of award shows while promoting the 2017 album Reputation.

This year, Swift is up for 10 awards, including the video of the year, song of the year and video for good and is tied with Ariana Grande as the most nominated performer at the award show.

Back in 2015 too, Swift had received 10 nominations and has collected seven MTV VMAs throughout her career, including three best female video awards for You Belong With Me, I Knew You Were Trouble and Blank Space.

She has also won two best collaboration awards for Bad Blood and I Don't Wanna Live Forever and one video of the year award for Bad Blood.

