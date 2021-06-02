Taylor Swift to Star With Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Rami Malek in New Film

Singer Taylor Swift will star in filmmaker David O. Russell’s next film, with Christian Bale and Margot Robbie. The film also stars Tenet actor John David Washington, Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana.

Russell, the filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning films as American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook, is directing the film from his own script. It’s his first feature since the 2015 release Joy starring Jennifer Lawrence, reports variety.com.

The title of the film, as well as plot details, have been kept under wraps.

The film marks Swift’s first big screen role since Cats, the musical adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s long-running stage show.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift made her debut as an actress in the 2010 romantic comedy Valentine’s Day alongside Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper and Taylor Lautner.

Swift’s other film credits include the dystopian drama The Giver and a voice role in the animated Dr. Seuss movie The Lorax.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here