Taylor Swift Trying to be Beyonce at Billboard Music Awards Has the Beyhive Pissed
Taylor Swift has been accused of copying Beyonce's Coachella performance at the opening of the Billboard Music Awards last night.
We all look forward to a good Taylor Swift performance. After all, she is all about girl power, wears the best clothes and is not afraid to sing her heart out. The other woman who we love watching do these things, and more, is of course Beyonce. But do we want to watch them merge? No, duh. They are good at the what they do, respectively. And so, when you see one trying to ape the other, it's a tad disappointing.
Taylor opened the Billboard Music Awards with her new song ME!, alongwith Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco, and in true TS7 form the stage was filled with sparkles, rainbows, hearts and butterflies. Everything was good, until it seemingly became a rip-off of Beyonce's performance.
Viewers were in shock when they saw Taylor begin her performance quite like that of Beyonce's at Coachella two years back. The same drumline entry, and even almost the same body language in a sequinned leotard. We all know who rocks leotards the best. Obviously Queen Bey's fandom is not pleased. Not cool, TS.
The opening of Beyoncé's Coachella performance was the subject of the very recently released Netflix documentary and live album, Homecoming, and so drawing comparisons was even easier.
Fans quickly took to Twitter to make their feelings more than clear, with comments ranging from "I don't know if y'all are seeing this but Taylor Swift is gentrifying Beyoncé's Coachella performance right now," to "Taylor Swift, imma let you finish but, Beyoncé had the greatest drumline of all time," to "How dare Taylor Swift copy off of Beyoncé’s Homecoming with the Marching band", reported Cosmopolitan.
Check out the tweets:
It could be a coincidence, y'all, but just a very convenient one at this point. I understand we are all inspired by Queen Bey, but we'd like Taylor to stick to what she does best.
TAYLOR SWIFT JUST BIT TF OUTTA BEYONCE ON THE BILLBOARD AWARDS ... I’m 💀😭😭😭💀💀💀💀 where is the beyhive???? pic.twitter.com/hWvRcKK4an— Jamilah Michelle (@jamilahmichelle) May 2, 2019
Who told Taylor Swift she could perform with a marching band?? She ain’t Beyoncé #BBMAs #BillboardMusicAwards pic.twitter.com/Fk5A9vJEJr— Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) May 2, 2019
I see that Taylor Swift watched Beyoncé's "Homecoming" more than once. #BBMAs— Erin Ashley (@ellhah) May 2, 2019
