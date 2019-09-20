Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Taylor Swift Weighs in on Game of Thrones Finale and Daenerys Targaryen's Fate, Says 'It's Easier for a Woman to Get Power Than to Keep It'

In an interview with an international publication, Taylor Swift revealed her favourite character from HBO's long-running series 'Game of Thrones'.

News18.com

Updated:September 20, 2019, 7:42 AM IST
Taylor Swift Weighs in on Game of Thrones Finale and Daenerys Targaryen's Fate, Says 'It's Easier for a Woman to Get Power Than to Keep It'
Image of Taylor Swift, Emilia Clarke, courtesy of Instagram
Game of Thrones finale has come and gone and while people are still getting over the infamous ending of the epic HBO series, American pop icon Tylor Swift has weighed in on the debate. In an interview with an international publication, Taylor made candid revelations about her favourite character in GoT, who she most related to in it and more.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Taylor confessed that she related to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) the most, out of all the characters in the series. Taylor even clarified that even though she "didn’t want Daenerys to become that kind of character" (referring to Daenerys becoming the Mad Queen), but her ambitions were similar to her musical career in a lot of ways.

She said (via), "Like, obviously I didn’t want Daenerys to become that kind of character, but in taking away what I chose to take away from it, I thought maybe they’re trying to portray her climbing the ladder to the top was a lot easier than maintaining it, because for me, the times when I felt like I was going insane was when I was trying to maintain my career in the same way that I ascended."

About power politics of the series and its relevance in today's world, Taylor said, "It’s easier to get power than to keep it. It’s easier to get acclaim than to keep it. It’s easier to get attention than to keep it.”

About the series' ending, Taylor likened it to a break-up saying, "So, clinically our brain responds to our favorite show ending the same way we feel when a breakup occurs. I read that. There’s no good way for it to end. No matter what would have happened in that finale, people still would have been really upset because of the fact that it’s over.”

Game of Thrones is in running at various categories at the upcoming Emmy Awards.

