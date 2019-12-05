Taylor Swift's Netflix Documentary Miss Americana to Premier at Sundance Film Festival

Singer Taylor Swift will begin her new year by giving fans a glimpse of her life through Netflix documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana. The film, which gets its title from Taylor Swift's track Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince from her seventh album Lover, will premiere on January 23 at the Sundance Festival, Netflix announced on Wednesday.

The documentary has been directed by Emmy winner Lana Wilson. The film will be a "raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time," Wilson said through a statement. It will be a look inside the "transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice," she further added. Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers and Christine O'Malley are producers of the film.

The news of the documentary was first mentioned by the singer herself when she spoke up against music producers Scooter Braun and Scott Borchesta who stopped her from using her old songs in the Netflix documentary as well as her American Music Awards performance after being honoured as the Artist of the Decade Awards.

"Netflix has created a documentary about my life for the past few years. Scott and Scooter have declined the use of my older music, or performance footage for this project, even though there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film," she wrote.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

Taylor Swift will also be seen in Tom Hooper's multi-starrer Cats, based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s long-running musical. “I really had an amazing time with Cats. I think I loved the weirdness of it. I loved how I felt I’d never get another opportunity to be like this in my life,” she told Vogue, recently.

The film features an ensemble cast including Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo among others. It is slated to release on January 3, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.