Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘Me!’ is a Dreamy Celebration of Individuality
Watch Taylor Swift's new song 'Me!' here.
Image: Instagram/Taylor Swift
After much hype and weeks of speculation, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift finally released her new single Me! earlier today.
Also featuring musician Brendon Urie—the lead vocalist of the band Panic! at the Disco's—the 4-minute video of the song is straight out of a fairy tale peopled by butterflies, rainbows, unicorns, candy-flosses and dreamy sequences that are poetically painted with pastel shades of blues, pinks, greens and yellows.
Swift made the big announcement with ABC's Robin Roberts during the NFL draft's first round in Nashville.
Talking about the song—her first after her 2017 album Reputation—Swift told Roberts, "Me! is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it. I think with a pop song we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people's heads, and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves."
After dropping hints for weeks on Instagram, the 29-year-old finally shared the song on the photo-video sharing app early on Friday. Sharing a still of her and Urie from the song, she wrote, “ME! Out now! Made this song with @BrendonUrie and @iamJoelLittle. @Davemeyers and I co-directed the video. And everyone knows you can’t spell awesome without DAVEBRENDONJOEL. Oh wait...”
On who makes her feel better about herself, Swift told Roberts that it had to be her fans. "The fans are amazing. I cannot believe how dedicated they are, how thoughtful, I can't believe how much they care. It makes it more fun for me to create music, to create music videos," she said.
So... @kelseymontagueart helped me pull off the best surprise clue reveal today in Nashville!! Thank you to everyone who showed up, I’ve never been more proud of your FBI level detective skills. Next clue: I’ll be joining the magnificent @robinrobertsgma for a chat tonight on ABC live from Nashville 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕
WELL GUYS 4.26 is gonna be here in a few hours and my new song “ME!” featuring the extraordinarily talented and awesome @brendonurie of @panicatthedisco will be out tonight at midnight eastern. In other exciting news, the VIDEO will be out then too and I can’t wait to watch live with you (and answer some questions) as it premieres on @YouTube 🎥Click the link in my bio and I’ll meet you there a little later!! 😺
