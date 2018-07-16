Teacher-Turned-Filmmaker Makes His Way to International Film Festival

Umesh Badiger, a 31-year-old government school Kannada teacher has made it to International Film Festival. His film Belakina Kannadi has been selected for Barcelona Film Festival, Spain. The film was selected under best narrative feature category of the festival.Umesh Badiger, a Kannada teacher at Kannada Higher Primary School at Markandeya Nagar in Belagavi, decided to put his summer holidays to better use in 2017, and ended up making the film.Umesh, who has always considered filmmaking as his hobby, has directed several short films.Koneya Puta (Last Page) is one among his short movies, which focuses on old age homes and elderly persons.It revolves around the story of a 12-year-old boy who is inspired by lessons of social reform in school and decides to look for a groom for his widowed mother.While speaking to News 18.com, Umesh had said that he did not expect his movie to make it to the International Film Festival."I have no doubt that the story line and the essence of the film will enlighten many. But I did not have a bigger hope. Because there are hundreds of bigger directors and film makers are in the world and I am just a layman. I am really happy and I hope the content of the film will inspire the movie makers across the globe," he said.As Umesh says, the film's shoot took almost 20 days to complete."I had written script a long ago and kept it aside. My friend's pushed me to make it a film. I am really thankful to them for encouraging me. The post-production was done after the shoot and we are planning to release it soon. We also thinking to screen a premiere show in Bengaluru," Umesh added.