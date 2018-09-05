English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Teachers Day 2018: Five Hollywood Flicks You Shouldn’t Miss
The Dead Poets Society is indeed one of the most widely loved and appreciated movies in Hollywood.
Robin Williams in Dead Poets Society (Image: Amazon)
There is no doubt that teachers are the backbone of the society and have a big role in shaping the youth of our country. Teachers’ day celebrations are full of joy, happiness and gratitude. And if you’ve outgrown your school days, let’s give a tribute to all those wonderful teachers out there by watching the best student–teacher picks.
1. Dead Poets Society (1989)
The Dead Poets Society is indeed one of the most widely loved and appreciated movies in Hollywood. Robin Williams plays the protagonist who makes his students appreciate and love the art of poetry via his wonderful approach towards his students and subject. Not only does he take an interest in his students’ education but also in helping transform their lives and making them reach their fullest potential.
2. Half Nelson (2006)
This movie revolves around a friendship between a good-hearted, drug-addicted teacher (Ryan Gosling) and a troubled 13-year-old student who is trying to move on from his convict brother’s sentence. Unlike most feel-good teacher movies, Half Nelson is about real people with real problems, but also maintains a tangible sense of hope.
3. Chalk (2006)
This is a movie which provides a dry, yet poignant portrait of teaching. The film revolves around a few teachers at Harrison High, comically showing the struggles they face. Chalk is extremely relatable to a wide range of audiences from students to teachers. This film is made in the very unique style of Christopher Guest.
4. The Karate Kid (2010)
The Karate Kid is a beautiful movie about Dre (Jaden Smith), a young African-American boy who moves to China with his mother. To fight back bullies, Dre decides to learn the art of Kung Fu. He befriends Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) who is not only a maintenance man but also a Kung Fu expert. Mr. Han coaches Dre and does not only help him get better at Kung Fu but also in other aspects of his life.
5. Freedom Writers (2007)
Freedom Writers revolves around a strong and a resilient woman Erin Gruwell (Hilary Swank). – a courageous woman who in her own charming ways teaches a class of students who are divided by their race. She with her zeal and commitment towards her students helps resolve strong hostility between them even though it leads to problems in her own marriage.
