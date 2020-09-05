Teachers' Day 2020: Kangana Ranaut Shares Pictures from Class One Annual Day Function

Kangana Ranaut today took to social media to express her heartfelt gratitude towards all teachers. She shared a throwback picture from her class one annual day celebration in which she can be seen getting gifts from teachers. The little Kangana is in the get up of Pahadi Natti.

Sharing the picture, she tweeted, "This picture is from annual day in class 1st I think, we performed pahadi Natti and got gifts from our teachers, so many great teachers have added to my life directly or indirectly, my heartfelt gratitude to everyone #HappyTeachersDay2020."

This picture is from annual day in class 1st I think, we performed pahadi Natti and got gifts from our teachers, so many great teachers have added to my life directly or indirectly, my heartfelt gratitude to everyone #HappyTeachersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/bpeVJeaSwW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 5, 2020

Kangna recently posted a series of pictures of her with Sadhguru, wishing him a happy birthday. She wrote, “Wishing a very happy birthday to @SadhguruJV #HBDSadhguru On this very day a year ago the most important and crucial project #CauveryCalling to save and revitalise our rivers was launched. I pledge my continued support to make it happen #RiverRevitalisation @isha.foundation."

Earlier she revealed the first look of her upcoming project Tejas with her Instafam and also announced that the film will go on floors by December 2020. In the picture, She can be seen dressed up as an Air Force pilot.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “#Tejas to take-off this December! ️ Proud to be part of this exhilarating story that is an ode to our brave airforce pilots! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #FridaysWithRSVP”.

Apart from Tejas, Kangana will be next seen essaying the role of late Tamil Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in her biopic Thalaivi. The film will be directed by A.L Vijay and produced by Brinda Prasad. The actress has also film ‘Dhaakad’ in her kitty.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood actress has been spending quality time in her hometown Manali with her family amid the COVID-19 lockdown. She will be returning to Mumbai on September 9.