Teachers' Day 2022: SRK's Raj Aryan Malhotra to Albus Dumbledore, Onscreen Gurus We Want in Real Life

What comes to your mind when you think of a teacher? Someone who is knowledgeable, wise and knows how to guide others in the best ways possible for them, right? How a teacher approaches a student and brings out the best in them is one of the many reasons why they hold a special place in our lives.

Some teachers do not follow the cliche teaching technique and still manage to inspire students with their unique personality traits and their style of imparting knowledge.

Teachers like these are often portrayed as heroes on the big screen for showing that each and every student is special – you just need to find what’s best for them.

On Teachers’ Day, let’s take a look at these five incredible onscreen gurus we wished we had in real life.

Shah Rukh Khan as Raj Aryan Malhotra (Mohabbatein)

Sometimes, when you are too close to your teachers, you often go to them seeking guidance for your personal decisions as well. And if you’ve watched the Aditya Chopra directorial Mohabbatein, you will surely like Shah Rukh Khan’s character Raj Malhotra. Away from the typical image of a teacher, he can be seen supporting his students by standing against the strict and unnecessary rules set by the Gurukul.

Richard Harris as Professor Albus Dumbledore (Harry Potter)

Sometimes, it’s good to get lost in the world of fiction. There is hardly anyone who doesn’t love the headmaster of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Professor Albus Dumbledore. If you are a Potterhead, Dumbledore must have been your favourite character from the Harry Potter series at one point of time. Dumbledore, played by Richard Harris initially, made us wish we had a teacher like him in school. His terrific knowledge, wisdom, and wonderful take on life always left his students in awe.

Amitabh Bachchan as Debraj Desai (Black)

The legendary Bollywood actor, Amitabh Bachchan takes the viewers on an emotional journey through the life of a deaf and dumb girl Michelle McNally, played by Rani Mukerji. The Sanjay Leela Bansali-directed Black captures the true essence of a teacher-student relationship. Being a terrific teacher, Debraj Desai helps Michelle to make a place for herself in this world.

Aamir Khan as Ram Shankar Nikumbh (Taare Zameen Par)

Everyone needs a sensitive, understanding and accepting teacher while growing up. Agreed? Taare Zameen Par, released in the year 2007, somewhat makes us feel deeply connected to Aamir Khan’s character Ram Shankar Nikumbh. The movie features the actor as an art teacher who helps a dyslexic child in school and understands his challenges which even his parents fail to comprehend.

Sushmita Sen as Miss Chandni (Main Hoon Na)

Sushmita Sen’s performance in 2004 released Main Hoon Na is unmissable. She stunned the viewers with her fashion instincts all through and entertained them with her acting skills. This remains to be one of the most memorable roles of the actress onscreen. She featured as a chemistry teacher who got both beauty and the brain, in the film.

