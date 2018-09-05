GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
3-min read

Teacher's Day: Bollywood Celebs Give Thanks for Lessons Learned and Those Who Taught Them

Anupam Kher, Anushka Sharma and Nimrat Kaur were in a nostalgic mode and thinking about their school days on the occasion of Teachers' Day on Wednesday.

News18.com

Updated:September 5, 2018, 4:30 PM IST
Bollywood celebrities like Anupam Kher, Anushka Sharma and Nimrat Kaur were in a nostalgic mode and thinking about their school days on the occasion of Teachers' Day on Wednesday.

Here's what they have tweeted.

Anupam Kher: "They inspire you, they entertain you and you end up learning a ton even when you don't know it." On Teachers' Day I thank my drama teachers Balwant Gargiji, Amal Allana and Alkazi Saab for teaching me basics of acting and giving me a solid foundation. Will always be indebted to them.




Anushka Sharma: Celebrating the ones who teach us how to be the best version of ourselves with their own experiences of hardships in life... Happy Teachers' Day. Varun, Sharat Katariya, Maneesh Sharma.




Nimrat Kaur: Cannot imagine going through life without all the strength,discipline and encouragement imparted by all my intended and unintended teachers in life. Gratitude, love and salute to all those who shape our tomorrow just by being themselves. Teachers' Day.




Emraan Hashmi: "The best teachers are those who show you where to look but don't tell you what to see." Happy Teachers' Day.




Preity Zinta: I want to thank all my teachers today who have taught me everything I know and most of all my mother who has taught me to be humble, down to earth, to pray, to forgive and to be spiritual. Teachers' Day mom.




Shaan: Happy Teachers' Day! And by that... Happy Students' Day... it is for the student to bring glory to his/her teacher... by being a good and respectful student.




Ronit Bose Roy: I thank all my teachers and every person who has aided my learning. Above all, Marcus Aurelius, whose writings 2000 years ago continue to guide me today. Happy Teachers' Day.




Divya Dutta: Happy Teachers' Day to all my teachers and to those who taught me lessons of life... good and bad!




(With IANS inputs)
