Teacher's Day: Bollywood Celebs Give Thanks for Lessons Learned and Those Who Taught Them

"They inspire you, they entertain you & you end up learning a ton even when you don't know it."

On #TeachersDay I thank my drama teachers #BalwantGargiji, #AmalAllana & #AlkaziSaab for teaching me basics of acting & giving me a solid foundation. Will always b indebted to them🙏 pic.twitter.com/A32qhhhzdB — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 5, 2018

Celebrating the ones who teach us how to be the best version of ourselves with their own experiences of hardships in life... Happy teachers day 🙏@Varun_dvn @Sharatkatariya #ManeeshSharma @yrf @SuiDhaagaFilm pic.twitter.com/dno7TvbqXR — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) September 5, 2018

Cannot imagine going through life without all the strength,discipline and encouragement imparted by all my intended and unintended teachers in life. Gratitude, love and salute to all those who shape our tomorrow just by being themselves. #TeachersDay — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 5, 2018

"The best teachers are those who show you where to look but don't tell you what to see. " #happyteachersday — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) September 5, 2018

I want to thank all my teachers today who have taught me everything I know & most of all my mother who has taught me to be humble, down to earth, to pray, to forgive & to be spiritual 🙏 #TeachersDay #Mom #Thankyou pic.twitter.com/rd9CiinKUc — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 5, 2018

Happy Teachers’ Day !!! And by that... Happy Students’ Day... it is for the Student to bring glory to his/her Teacher ...by being a good and respectful student :)) — Shaan (@singer_shaan) September 5, 2018

I thank all my teachers and every person who has aided my learning. Above all, Marcus Aurelius, who’s writings 2000 years ago continue to guide me today. Happy Teachers Day pic.twitter.com/nrJMHdDoY9 — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) September 5, 2018

Happy teachers day to all my teachers and to those who taught me lessons of life... good n bad...! — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) September 5, 2018

