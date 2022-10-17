Team Gandhada Gudi's Unique Promotion Strategy For Puneeth Rajkumar's Last Film

Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film Gandhada Gudi is all set to release on the big screen on October 28. Ahead of the big release, team Gandhada Gudi has designed a new way to promote Appu’s last film. The team has conducted a food festival in Karnataka. The festival is named Flavours of Gandhada Gudi. In the festival, at regular intervals, bikers with posters of the film urge the foodies to watch the Gandhada Gudi.

From street vendors to five-star hotels, everyone is part of this unique strategy of Gandhada Gudi. The festival will run on October 22 and 23. In fact, food items Appu loved have also been given a special place. A member of the team said, “Appu was a foodie. He always talked about his interest in showcasing the cuisines and delicious snacks famous in different places of Karnataka. He wanted to show how different flavours of cuisine define Karnataka.”

The team has invited all the restaurants inaugurated, funded, and visited by Puneeth to the festival. The entire VV Puram road is decorated with posters of Gandhada Gudi.

Puneeth’s wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar announced the release date on her Twitter account. “Appu’s last movie,” she wrote as the caption. He made an unusual solo appearance in the story. A voyage to discover Karnataka’s amazing universe. Two months after the passing of Puneeth, the teaser for Gandhada Gudi was made public. His in-house production company, PRK Productions, financed Gandhada Gudi.

